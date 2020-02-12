See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Jackson, NJ
Dr. Emilia Eiras, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (24)
Overview

Dr. Emilia Eiras, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jackson, NJ. They graduated from RHEINISCHE FRIEDRICH-WILHELMS-UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Eiras works at John Drulle MD & Emilia Eiras MD PC in Jackson, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    John Drulle MD & Emilia Eiras MD PC
    702 BREWERS BRIDGE RD, Jackson, NJ 08527 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 905-9630

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Insomnia
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Insomnia

Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(5)
About Dr. Emilia Eiras, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1285640037
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • RHEINISCHE FRIEDRICH-WILHELMS-UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Eiras has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Eiras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Eiras works at John Drulle MD & Emilia Eiras MD PC in Jackson, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Eiras’s profile.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Eiras. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eiras.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eiras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eiras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

