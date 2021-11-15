Dr. Emile Sharifi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharifi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emile Sharifi, MD
Dr. Emile Sharifi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA.
Valley Eye Institute1680 E Herndon Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 432-4200
Baldwin Hills - Crenshaw Radiology3782 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90008 Directions (833) 574-2273
Dr Sharifi was my doctor at Kaiser. In 2020 he performed cataract surgery on both my right and left eye. I can't say enough about how talented and knowledgeable he is. I realize cataract surgery is very common, but not for me; these are my eyes. He was very kind and took time to explain the process well. I'm very happy with results. I wish him well.
- Ophthalmology
- English, Arabic
- 1306163589
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Sharifi has seen patients for Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharifi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
