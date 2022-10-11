Dr. Emile Salloum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salloum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emile Salloum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emile Salloum, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They completed their residency with Lincoln Med Mntl Health Center|Ny Med College|Yale New Haven Hospital
Dr. Salloum works at
Locations
-
1
Coastal Bend Cancer Center1625 Rodd Field Rd Ste 100, Corpus Christi, TX 78412 Directions (361) 201-6758Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salloum?
I was diagnosed with stage top 4 breast cancer in 2019, Yikes! I didn't even have breasts to speak of and it did not run in my family. I came upon my lump while taking a shower, like what the heck! I immediately made an appt. (don't delay or ignore it) with family doctor. I did some research on Oncologists in Corpus Christi and also asked around. My family wanted me to go to M D Anderson, but I had already made up my mind, you know how that goes when you're an old lady! Ha! He "suggested" we begin with chemo as lump was too large to start with surgery, of course I agreed. So, 6 weeks of chemo, (heck, after my first treatment I dressed as if it was one of those nasty freezing, bone shaking South Texas cold fronts in that room). Take snacks! Went on to a mastectomy, love spell check, and then radiation. I am cancer free, let's not jinx it. Botton line, Dr. Salloum saved my life, yes, really! Gracias!
About Dr. Emile Salloum, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1144209024
Education & Certifications
- Lincoln Med Mntl Health Center|Ny Med College|Yale New Haven Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salloum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salloum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salloum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salloum works at
Dr. Salloum has seen patients for Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salloum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Salloum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salloum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salloum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salloum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.