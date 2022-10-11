Overview

Dr. Emile Salloum, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They completed their residency with Lincoln Med Mntl Health Center|Ny Med College|Yale New Haven Hospital



Dr. Salloum works at Coastal Bend Cancer Center in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.