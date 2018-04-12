Dr. Powe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emile Powe, MD
Overview
Dr. Emile Powe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Menands, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Locations
Emile A Powe MD692 N Pearl St, Menands, NY 12204 Directions (518) 436-9705
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Powe has been my dr since 2000 great listener and very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Emile Powe, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1033122551
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Powe accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Powe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Powe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powe.
