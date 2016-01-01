Overview

Dr. Emile Fares, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Fares works at Dba Total Care Medical Clinic in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.