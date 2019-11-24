Dr. Emile Doss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emile Doss, MD
Dr. Emile Doss, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from U Ein Shams, Cairo and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Wayne Cardiology510 Hamburg Tpke Ste 107, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 942-7377
Chilton Medical Center97 W Parkway, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444 Directions (973) 942-7377
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- Cigna
I am the person who said dr Doss no good....in fact I am not understand what the great thing he did,I am so sorry for that,I am so good now ,thank you Dr Doss
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Hackensack Med Ctr
- U Ein Shams, Cairo
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Doss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doss has seen patients for Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Doss. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doss.
