Overview

Dr. Emile Barrow Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center, Franklin Medical Center, Glenwood Regional Medical Center, Saint Francis Medical Center, Union General Hospital and West Carroll Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Barrow Jr works at Marc Saad , MD in Monroe, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.