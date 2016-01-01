See All Dermatologists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Emil Tanghetti, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Emil Tanghetti, MD is a dermatologist in Sacramento, CA. Dr. Tanghetti completed a residency at Harvard Med. He currently practices at Center Dermatology/Laser Sgy and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Tanghetti is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center Dermatology/Laser Sgy
    5601 J St, Sacramento, CA 95819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 454-5922

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Benesys
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
  • Blue Shield of California
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • HealthSmart
  • Humana
  • Kaiser Permanente
  • MultiPlan
  • Principal Life
  • Providence Health Plans
  • Simplifi
  • UnitedHealthCare
  • Western Health Advantage

About Dr. Emil Tanghetti, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 46 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1043250145
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Harvard Med School
Fellowship
Residency
  • Harvard Med
Residency
Internship
  • U Tex Southwestern
Internship
Medical Education
  • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion

Patient Satisfaction

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
