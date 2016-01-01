Dr. Emil Tanghetti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanghetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emil Tanghetti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emil Tanghetti, MD is a dermatologist in Sacramento, CA. Dr. Tanghetti completed a residency at Harvard Med. He currently practices at Center Dermatology/Laser Sgy and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Tanghetti is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Center Dermatology/Laser Sgy5601 J St, Sacramento, CA 95819 Directions (916) 454-5922
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Providence Health Plans
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
About Dr. Emil Tanghetti, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1043250145
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Med School
- Harvard Med
- U Tex Southwestern
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Tanghetti?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tanghetti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanghetti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tanghetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tanghetti has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Rosacea and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tanghetti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tanghetti speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanghetti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanghetti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanghetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanghetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.