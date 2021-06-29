Dr. Emil Szabo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szabo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emil Szabo, MD
Overview
Dr. Emil Szabo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in State College, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Nittany Medical Center.
Locations
Emil R. Szabo MD PC251 Easterly Pkwy, State College, PA 16801 Directions (814) 272-5510
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Nittany Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
No one likes going to the gynecologist but going to Dr. Szabo’s office is always a good experience. Kay and Vicky are excellent and Dr. Szabo is very efficient and to the point! I’m always treated with kindness and respect.
About Dr. Emil Szabo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szabo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szabo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szabo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Szabo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szabo.
