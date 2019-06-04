Dr. Emil Shakov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shakov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emil Shakov, MD
Overview
Dr. Emil Shakov, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Community Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.
Locations
Specialty Physicians NJ PC501 Iron Bridge Rd Ste 9, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 845-5001
The Youth Fountain, LLC501 Stillwells Corner Rd # A, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (866) 514-0025
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Community Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Emil Shakov to anyone. I’ve trusted him four times already, he is a great Dr. and person!
About Dr. Emil Shakov, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1790928521
Education & Certifications
- The Valley Hospital
- Seton Hall School of Medicine
- Monmouth Medical Center
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- General Surgery
