Dr. Emil Anthony Say, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Say works at MUSC Health Storm Eye Institute in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Blindness and Diabetic Retinopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.