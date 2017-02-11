Overview

Dr. Emil Opremcak, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Opremcak works at Midwest Retina, Inc. in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.