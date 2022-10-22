Overview

Dr. Emil Matei, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.



Dr. Matei works at Memorial Division of General Surgery in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.