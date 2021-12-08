Overview

Dr. Emil Matarese, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from College of Medicine & Denistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Matarese works at Comprehensive Neurologic Associates in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cranial Trauma, Concussion and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

