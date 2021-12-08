See All Neurologists in Langhorne, PA
Dr. Emil Matarese, MD

Neurology
4.5 (54)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Emil Matarese, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from College of Medicine & Denistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Dr. Matarese works at Comprehensive Neurologic Associates in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cranial Trauma, Concussion and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Comprehensive Neurologic Associates
    680 Middletown Blvd Ste 101, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cranial Trauma
Concussion
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cranial Trauma
Concussion
Cerebrovascular Disease

Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 54 ratings
Patient Ratings (54)
5 Star
(47)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
Dec 08, 2021
Been to him with two kids with concussions Accommodating Caring & responsive
Kim F — Dec 08, 2021
About Dr. Emil Matarese, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Years of Experience
  • 40 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1083693089
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Mt. Sinai School/City Univ. of NY
Internship
  • University Hospital-Collge of Med & Dent.
Medical Education
  • College of Medicine & Denistry of New Jersey
Board Certifications
  • Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Emil Matarese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matarese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Matarese has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Matarese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Matarese works at Comprehensive Neurologic Associates in Langhorne, PA. View the full address on Dr. Matarese’s profile.

Dr. Matarese has seen patients for Cranial Trauma, Concussion and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matarese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

54 patients have reviewed Dr. Matarese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matarese.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matarese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matarese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

