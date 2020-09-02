Dr. Emil Hayek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emil Hayek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emil Hayek, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hudson, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Portage Medical Center.
Dr. Hayek works at
Locations
Western Reserve Heart Care1335 Corporate Dr, Hudson, OH 44236 Directions (330) 342-0806
Uh Ahuja Medical Center3999 Richmond Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 593-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Akron General Medical Center
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- University Hospitals Portage Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hayek was exceptional.
About Dr. Emil Hayek, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hayek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayek works at
Dr. Hayek has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hayek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.