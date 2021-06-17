Dr. Emil Ganjian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganjian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emil Ganjian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emil Ganjian, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mineola, NY. They completed their fellowship with Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
Locations
Norbert Felber MD134 Mineola Blvd, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 294-9363
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommended. Dr. Ganjian is very knowledgeable and thorough. He uses a transcriber to take down all his notes and observations. I have been to 2 other ENT's in Suffolk Co. and neither were this informative. He used many investigative techniques to determine the source of my health issues. Visiting Dr. Ganjian has opened my eyes to several conditions I wasn't aware of, and offered treatments for them. I feel extremely confident I will be on the road to better health and wellness, now. Thank you, Doctor Ganjian.
About Dr. Emil Ganjian, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Persian
- 1902824782
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ganjian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ganjian accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ganjian has seen patients for Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, Deviated Septum and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ganjian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ganjian speaks Persian.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganjian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganjian.
