Dr. Emil Fernando, MD
Dr. Emil Fernando, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Alleghency Geneal Hospital320 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-3336MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr Fernando is a wonderful person and surgeon. Very kind, caring and compassionate. I went to him for a 2nd opinion because my breast surgeon in Johnstown told me I had to have a bilateral mastectomy due to my cancer diagnosis. I went to Dr Fernando knowing I needed a bilateral mastectomy and found out that I didn’t. All I needed was a lumpectomy. Dr Fernando and all his staff are very kind and thorough! My only regret is I didn’t find him sooner. I am more than happy to drive the 1 1/2 hours one way to see him knowing that I am receiving the best, up to date care available! I believe he was a gift to me. As soon as I met him I felt comfortable and cared for. All my worries prior to seeing him was lifted and I put all my faith in him and God.
- General Surgery
- English
- 1255674396
Dr. Fernando accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernando has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernando on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
