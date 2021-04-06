See All General Surgeons in Pittsburgh, PA
Overview

Dr. Emil Fernando, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. 

Dr. Fernando works at Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alleghency Geneal Hospital
    320 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 359-3336
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Allegheny General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Mastectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Mastectomy

Treatment frequency



Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Emil Fernando, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255674396
    • 1255674396
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fernando has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fernando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fernando works at Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Fernando’s profile.

    Dr. Fernando has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernando on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Fernando has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernando.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernando, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernando appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

