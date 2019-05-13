Overview

Dr. Emil Baccash Jr, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Baccash Jr works at Asrael Bamberger MD PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Malnutrition and Dysentery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.