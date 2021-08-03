Dr. Emil Babayev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babayev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emil Babayev, MD
Overview
Dr. Emil Babayev, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Locations
Ef Anesthesia and Pain Management Services P C2269 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 339-8200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. E. Babayev is very professional, kind and caring Dr. . I had to do emergency procedure on my toe nail. He Did amazing job , i did not feel any pain at all. Him and his medical stuff are very professional , super clean . I am definitely recommending Dr.E. Babayev.
About Dr. Emil Babayev, MD
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1205856606
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Babayev has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Babayev accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babayev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Babayev has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Closed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Babayev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Babayev. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babayev.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babayev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babayev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.