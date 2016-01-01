Dr. Emil Abramian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abramian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emil Abramian, MD
Overview
Dr. Emil Abramian, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Dr. Abramian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northeast Pulmonary Associates3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 130, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abramian?
About Dr. Emil Abramian, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1689805616
Education & Certifications
- Cancer Treatment Centers of America
- Allegheny General Hospital
- St George's University School Of Medicine
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abramian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abramian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abramian works at
Dr. Abramian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abramian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abramian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abramian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.