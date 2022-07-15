Dr. Emese Kalnoki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalnoki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emese Kalnoki, MD
Overview
Dr. Emese Kalnoki, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Concord, NH. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Unity Hospital.
Locations
Concord Hospital Psychiatric Unit250 Pleasant St, Concord, NH 03301 Directions (603) 224-5200
Nurse Anesthetist Care Associates973 East Ave Ste 100, Rochester, NY 14607 Directions (585) 244-1000
Concord Plastic Surgery246 Pleasant St Ste 210, Concord, NH 03301 Directions (603) 224-5200
Kalnoki Plastic Surgery6642 E Baseline Rd Ste 103, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 641-7720
Hospital Affiliations
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- Univera Healthcare
Ratings & Reviews
Just beautiful work and no problems. No issues with pain for me. Best decision.
About Dr. Emese Kalnoki, MD
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
- 1336345362
Education & Certifications
- Center For Breast and Body Contouring, Fellowship In Aesthetic and Reconstructive Breast Surgery With Dr. Dennis Hammond
- University Of Louisville, Residency In Plastic Surgery
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- University of Chicago
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalnoki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalnoki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalnoki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalnoki speaks Hungarian.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalnoki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalnoki.
