Oncology
Dr. Emery Salom, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West and Palmetto General Hospital.

Dr. Salom works at The Center for Gynecologic Oncology, LLC in Miramar, FL with other offices in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Adenomyosis, Gynecologic Cancer and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Center for Gynecologic Oncology
    12741 Miramar Pkwy Ste 302, Miramar, FL 33027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 602-9723
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    The Center for Gynecologic Oncology, LLC
    7100 W 20th Ave Ste 506, Hialeah, FL 33016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 543-0378
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Miramar
  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Palmetto General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fistula Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Prolapsed Bladder Chevron Icon
Rectocele Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • CeltiCare Health
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Emery Salom, MD
    About Dr. Emery Salom, MD

    • Oncology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1952396459
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
    • Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
    • Jackson Meml Hosp VAMC Univ Miami Sch Med
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emery Salom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salom has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salom has seen patients for Adenomyosis, Gynecologic Cancer and Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Salom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

