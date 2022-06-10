Overview

Dr. Emery Salom, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West and Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Salom works at The Center for Gynecologic Oncology, LLC in Miramar, FL with other offices in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Adenomyosis, Gynecologic Cancer and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.