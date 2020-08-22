See All General Surgeons in Valencia, CA
Dr. Emery Chen, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Emery Chen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Palmdale Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Chen works at California Center for Reproductive Health in Valencia, CA with other offices in Lancaster, CA and Palmdale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valencia
    23823 Valencia Blvd Ste 150, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 942-6565
    Tuesday
    2:00pm - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Aldo Gamarra, MD
    1658 W Avenue J, Lancaster, CA 93534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 942-6565
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
  3. 3
    Elite Robotic Surgery
    38920 Trade Center Dr, Palmdale, CA 93551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 942-6565
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Antelope Valley Hospital
  • Palmdale Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Incisional Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Appendicitis
Incisional Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Appendicitis

Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Oculo-Cerebro-Acral, (Roberts-Like) Ectrodactyly Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 22, 2020
    I saw two doctor and 4 emergency room visit to try to get my gallbladder removed they said come back in two months if you have gallstones you know the pain I encountered and I could wait any more! I saw Dr. Chen on Wednesday did my exam, reviewed my medical notes for AVH and sent out my referral ASAP. I went home and waited for my call back , the every next day my referral was approved my surgery was scheduled on Monday and I was set ! For having Medical I was shocked with the services Dr. Chen and his offices offered ! I wasn’t just any other patient they cared and walked me step by step for my pre-op . I will and would recommend Dr. Chen office for everyone I know !!!! Thank you Dr. Chen !!!!!
    Carolina — Aug 22, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Emery Chen, MD
    About Dr. Emery Chen, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1922201763
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Ucsf East-Bay Surgical Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emery Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chen has seen patients for Incisional Hernia and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.