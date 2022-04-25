Dr. Emerson Perin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emerson Perin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emerson Perin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidade Federal Do Rio Grande Do Sul, Faculdade De Medicina and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Perin works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Heart Medical Group6624 Fannin St Ste 2780, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-9401Monday8:30am - 4:45pmTuesday8:30am - 4:45pmWednesday8:30am - 4:45pmThursday8:30am - 4:45pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
UT Physicians-Center for Advanced Heart Failure, Houston, Texas6720 Bertner Ave # MC2-270, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 355-3994
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pekin Insurance
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perin?
I transferred to Dr. Perrin when my previous cardiology, Dr. Patrick Hogan retired. I'm a man in my mid 80's and have found over the yers that there are different levels of medical care. There are Drs. who are just practioners, some who offer basic care, and then there are the rare ones who are truly physicians and not only treat the patients condition but they also give the patient a feeling of confidence and that makes them in my mind a healer. Dr. Perrin is one of these rare Physicians, he is thorough, listens to your concerns, and uses not only objective data but listens to the patient and combines the objective with the subjective which I find a rarity. Not only is Dr. Perrin exceptional, his staff is also outstanding. I have never reached out for assistance and not received an almost immediate response. When I leave Dr. Perrin's office after a visit it is always with a happy heart.
About Dr. Emerson Perin, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1790737633
Education & Certifications
- Interventional Cardiology From Texas Heart Institute At The St. Lukes Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Universidade Federal Do Rio Grande Do Sul, Faculdade De Medicina
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perin works at
Dr. Perin has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Perin speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Perin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.