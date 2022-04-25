Overview

Dr. Emerson Perin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidade Federal Do Rio Grande Do Sul, Faculdade De Medicina and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Perin works at Leachman Cardiology Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.