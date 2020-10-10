Overview

Dr. Emerson Lim, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Fremont, MI. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Lim works at SHMG Gastroenterology - Fremont in Fremont, MI with other offices in Grand Rapids, MI, Ludington, MI, Hastings, MI, Greenville, MI and Reed City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.