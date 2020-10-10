Dr. Emerson Lim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emerson Lim, MD
Dr. Emerson Lim, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Fremont, MI. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial Cancer Center230 W Oak St, Fremont, MI 49412 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
SHMG Medical Oncology & Hematology - LHCP145 Michigan St NE Ste 5200, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital (Cancer Center)7 Atkinson Dr Ste 115, Ludington, MI 49431 Directions
Spectrum Health Pennock Cancer Center1009 W Green St, Hastings, MI 49058 Directions
Spectrum Health United Hospital (Cancer Care Center)615 S Bower St, Greenville, MI 48838 Directions
Susan P. Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center4499 220th Ave, Reed City, MI 49677 Directions
- Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
I saw him the first time I n 2016 he save my life stage 4 thanks dr lim
- Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1407030307
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Medical Oncology
