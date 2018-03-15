Overview

Dr. Emerson Harrison, MD is an Urology Specialist in Moultrie, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Colquitt Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Harrison works at Colquitt Regional Cardiology in Moultrie, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.