Dr. Bueno has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emerson Bueno, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emerson Bueno, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MARICOPA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Abrazo West Campus.
Dr. Bueno works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Emerson B Bueno MD PLC3811 E Bell Rd Ste 205, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 404-7980
-
2
Abrazo Scottsdale Campus3929 E Bell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 404-7980
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo West Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bueno?
About Dr. Emerson Bueno, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1528146735
Education & Certifications
- MARICOPA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bueno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bueno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bueno works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bueno. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bueno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bueno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bueno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.