Dr. Emerson Buckhalter, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Emerson Buckhalter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lynwood, CA. They completed their residency with Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center

Dr. Buckhalter works at Optum-Lynwood in Lynwood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Optum-Lynwood
    3628 E Imperial Hwy, Lynwood, CA 90262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Chest Pain
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Chest Pain
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Emerson Buckhalter, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992723985
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emerson Buckhalter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buckhalter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buckhalter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buckhalter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buckhalter works at Optum-Lynwood in Lynwood, CA. View the full address on Dr. Buckhalter’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Buckhalter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buckhalter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buckhalter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buckhalter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

