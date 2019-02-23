Dr. Emerito Posadas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Posadas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emerito Posadas, MD
Overview
Dr. Emerito Posadas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Locations
Truecare San Marcos Pharmacy150 Valpreda Rd, San Marcos, CA 92069 Directions (760) 736-6700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love Dr.Posadas. His bed side manner is great. Although we are seeing him for nutrition which is a tough subject when it comes to “weight issues” he understands how that can effect a child’s self esteem and makes it a point to educate us on the proper ways to live a healthier lifestyle. I appreciate that more than he will ever know because one of my fears is my child growing up with a weight complex or self esteem issues. thank you so much Dr.Posadas.
About Dr. Emerito Posadas, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Sch Med Hosps
- Mt Sinai Sch Med Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Posadas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Posadas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Posadas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Posadas speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Posadas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Posadas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Posadas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Posadas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.