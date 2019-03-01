Overview

Dr. Emelya Ahadian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ahadian works at Sharp Rees Stealy Spclty Clin in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.