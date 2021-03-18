Dr. Emeka Nchekwube, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nchekwube is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emeka Nchekwube, MD
Overview
Dr. Emeka Nchekwube, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Santa Clara, CA. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Nchekwube works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Nchekwube J Emeka - MD1825 Civic Center Dr Ste 17, Santa Clara, CA 95050 Directions (408) 462-7964Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nchekwube?
He has a great bed side manner in that he gives it to you straight. He assisted in my 16yr old head trauma & repaired 2 discs in my neck. The BEST!!!
About Dr. Emeka Nchekwube, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1306819826
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
