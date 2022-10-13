Dr. Emeka Acholonu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acholonu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emeka Acholonu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emeka Acholonu, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They graduated from U Nigeria Fac Med-Enugu|University of Nigeria|University of Nigeria / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Marlton Hospital, Virtua Mount Holly Hospital, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
Dr. Acholonu works at
Locations
-
1
Virtua Surgical Group, Voorhees, NJ200 Bowman Dr Ste 355, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 247-7210
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Acholonu?
I contemplated having bariatric surgery for a while. Dr. Acholonu made the entire process and recovery extremely seamless. He provided words of encouragement during every visit. I am finally embarking on my journey to better overall health!
About Dr. Emeka Acholonu, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1598944076
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- howard university hospital
- howard university hospital
- U Nigeria Fac Med-Enugu|University of Nigeria|University of Nigeria / College of Medicine
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Marlton Hospital
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Acholonu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Acholonu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Acholonu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Acholonu works at
Dr. Acholonu has seen patients for Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Acholonu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
131 patients have reviewed Dr. Acholonu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acholonu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acholonu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acholonu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.