Dr. Emanuele Lo Menzo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emanuele Lo Menzo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Catania, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Dr. Lo Menzo works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Florida2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5249
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lo Menzo is very kind, humble, and thorough. He doesn't make you feel rushed and listens to you. I feel at ease in his presence. I highly recommend Dr. LoMenzo. He did an excellent job removing my lower abdominal infected hernia mesh last year. I intend to keep him as my general surgeon.
About Dr. Emanuele Lo Menzo, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1710945605
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- The Lankenau Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Universita Degli Studi Di Catania, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lo Menzo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lo Menzo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lo Menzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lo Menzo works at
Dr. Lo Menzo has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Umbilical Hernia and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lo Menzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lo Menzo speaks Italian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lo Menzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lo Menzo.
