Overview

Dr. Emanuel Lerner, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Lerner works at Robert Wood Johnson Med Grp in Somerset, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

