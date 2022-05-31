Dr. Emanuel Lazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emanuel Lazar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emanuel Lazar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Sch Med Cluj Romania and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.
Locations
Staten Island Office15 Seguine Ave, Staten Island, NY 10309 Directions (718) 356-3838
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lazar is the best! We call him our "Unicorn of pediatricians". He always keeps his appointment times, and does so without rushing anyone out of the room. He efficiently and effectively treats the children. I have never felt rushed or unheard when visiting Dr. Lazar - whether for a well visit or a sick visit. He is not an alarmist but very thorough - which I appreciate beyond measure. He is truly the BEST!
About Dr. Emanuel Lazar, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
Education & Certifications
- SI Hosp
- Sch Med Cluj Romania
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lazar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lazar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lazar speaks Hungarian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.