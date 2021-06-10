Dr. Emanuel Kostacos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kostacos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emanuel Kostacos, MD
Overview
Dr. Emanuel Kostacos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Locations
Abington Medical Specialists118 Welsh Rd Unit B, Horsham, PA 19044 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. K is the best.
About Dr. Emanuel Kostacos, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1861488181
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
- New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell
- New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kostacos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kostacos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kostacos has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kostacos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kostacos speaks Greek.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kostacos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kostacos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kostacos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kostacos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.