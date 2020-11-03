Dr. Emanuel Gottenger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gottenger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emanuel Gottenger, MD
Overview
Dr. Emanuel Gottenger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela Escuela de Medicina Luis Razetti and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.
Locations
Urology Group Of South Florida5350 W Atlantic Ave Ste 102, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 496-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Don't know why anyone would say the ladies out front are rude. Everyone was polite, professional and friendly. Friend, the clinical manager was one of the nicest people I've ever met. Same goes for Dr Gottenger. He was very patient with me and explained everything in detail. I highly recommend him
About Dr. Emanuel Gottenger, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English, German, Hebrew and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Vamc-West Palm Beach-U Miami Sch Med
- Beth Israel Med Ctr-A Einstein Coll Med
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Universidad Central de Venezuela Escuela de Medicina Luis Razetti
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gottenger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gottenger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gottenger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gottenger works at
Dr. Gottenger has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gottenger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gottenger speaks German, Hebrew and Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Gottenger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gottenger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gottenger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gottenger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.