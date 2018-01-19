Overview

Dr. Eman Kaldas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Kaldas works at University Primary Care - Butler Creek in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.