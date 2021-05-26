Dr. Eman Al-Janabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Janabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eman Al-Janabi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE.
Dr. Al-Janabi works at
Dr. Eman Al-janabi Medical PC367 Bay Ridge Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 630-1300
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been a patient for over 15 years and never had a bad experience with her staff. The ladies are so warm and professional. I have never seen a more amazing group of ladies in a medical office.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1699733071
- UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE
Dr. Al-Janabi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Janabi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Janabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Janabi works at
Dr. Al-Janabi has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Janabi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Al-Janabi speaks Arabic.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Janabi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Janabi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Janabi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Janabi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.