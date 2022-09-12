Overview

Dr. Emad Younan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Younan works at Pain Center Of The North Shore in Peabody, MA with other offices in Salem, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.