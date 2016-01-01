Overview

Dr. Emad Shoukry, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Abbasia Fac Med U Ain Shams, Cairo and is affiliated with Lawton Indian Hospital and UT Health North Campus Tyler.



Dr. Shoukry works at UT Health in Tyler, TX with other offices in Millsboro, DE and Lawton, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.