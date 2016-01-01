Overview

Dr. Emad Sedki, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Sedki works at PRINE Health in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.