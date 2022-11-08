Dr. Emad Rizkala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizkala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emad Rizkala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emad Rizkala, MD is an Urology Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Locations
Urology Care Alliance - Old Bridge2 Hospital Plz Ste 110, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 972-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Priority Health
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Emad Rizkala was very nice & awesome, I needed a piece of skin removed from my genitals area & he explained everything of what I had to do after surgery & cared enough to do what I've been wanting to do for years. I'd recommend Rizkala to anyone who needs to see an urologist & the staff in the offices are extremely nice as well.
About Dr. Emad Rizkala, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1255637146
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center
- Westchester Medical Center
- Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
- Urology
