Overview

Dr. Emad Rizkala, MD is an Urology Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.



Dr. Rizkala works at Urology Care Alliance - Central Jersey in Old Bridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.