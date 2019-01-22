Overview

Dr. Emad Najjar, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Najjar works at Comprehensive Cardiovascular Medical Group, Inc. in Bakersfield, CA with other offices in Delano, CA and Tehachapi, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.