Dr. Emad Najjar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emad Najjar, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Comprehensive Cardiovascular Medical Group5945 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 323-4278Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Comprehensive Cardiovascular Medical Group, Inc.432 Lexington St, Delano, CA 93215 Directions (661) 725-7818Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Comprehensive Cardiovascular Medical Group, Inc.20041 W Valley Blvd Ste 4, Tehachapi, CA 93561 Directions (661) 823-8604Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Not only is he very knowledgeable and efficient, I was very impressed with his staff and his interaction with them. It seems it would be a pleasure to work with him.
About Dr. Emad Najjar, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1134364334
Education & Certifications
- Seton Hall University School of Medical Education
- University Of Alberta Of Medicine
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
- Damascus University, Syria
