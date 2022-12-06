See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Emad Mikhail, MD

Gynecologic Surgery
3.5 (19)
Overview

Dr. Emad Mikhail, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with Tampa General Hospital

Dr. Mikhail works at University South Florida Wmns H in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    University South Florida Wmns H
    2 Tampa General Cir Fl 6, Tampa, FL 33606 (813) 259-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Endometriosis
Adenomyosis
Uterine Fibroids
Endometriosis
Adenomyosis
Uterine Fibroids

Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Endometriosis of Colon Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Stage 4 Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 06, 2022
    He is a great doctor. Compassionate, responsive and great at what he does. Surgery was perfect! Highly recommend.
    Marilena Lakoumentas — Dec 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Emad Mikhail, MD
    About Dr. Emad Mikhail, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecologic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1508020207
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tampa General Hospital
    Residency
    • University of Toledo Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mikhail has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mikhail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mikhail works at University South Florida Wmns H in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mikhail’s profile.

    Dr. Mikhail has seen patients for Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mikhail on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikhail. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikhail.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mikhail, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mikhail appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

