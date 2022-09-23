Dr. Emad Mikhail, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mikhail is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emad Mikhail, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Emad Mikhail, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Mikhail works at
Irvine Internal Medical Group Inc22 Odyssey Ste 140, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 653-1129
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- SCAN Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Mikhail?
I am very lucky to have Dr. Mikhail as my PCP , he is very professional and always takes the time to listen to all my concerns and answers all the questions . I highly recommend Dr. Mikhail and would like to thank him for being sincere and always right in picking the best line of treatment for me and my family .
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1376582957
- University Of California Irvine Med Center
- University of California-Irvine Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- University Of California, Irvine
Dr. Mikhail has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mikhail accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mikhail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mikhail works at
Dr. Mikhail speaks Arabic.
114 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikhail. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikhail.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mikhail, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mikhail appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.