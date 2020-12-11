Overview

Dr. Emad Kamel, MD is a Pulmonologist in Jackson, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Kamel works at Howard, Leitner & Perlmulter Urologic Assoc. in Jackson, NJ with other offices in Brick, NJ, Forked River, NJ, Whiting, NJ and Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Respiratory Failure, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.