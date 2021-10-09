See All Nephrologists in Toms River, NJ
Dr. Emad Gobran, MD

Nephrology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Emad Gobran, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Staten Island University Hospital - North

Dr. Gobran works at ANTOINE C CHAKER, MD in Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hope Medical Services, PA
    20 Hospital Dr Ste 18, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 569-6166
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan
Kidney Transplant Evaluation

Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 09, 2021
    Dr. Gobran is one of the finest doctors I have ever met. He my husband doctore, his bedside manner is top. He is caring, compassion, listen to your concerns, do not rush your visit. Whenever I called him he always return my calls. Love the way he care about my husband. If I could give him a 10 I would. I thank God for him.
    M. Jeter — Oct 09, 2021
    About Dr. Emad Gobran, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376964023
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Staten Island University Hospital - North
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emad Gobran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gobran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gobran has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gobran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gobran works at ANTOINE C CHAKER, MD in Toms River, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Gobran’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gobran. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gobran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gobran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gobran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

