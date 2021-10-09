Dr. Emad Gobran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gobran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emad Gobran, MD
Dr. Emad Gobran, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Staten Island University Hospital - North
Dr. Gobran works at
-
1
Hope Medical Services, PA20 Hospital Dr Ste 18, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 569-6166Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Community Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Dr. Gobran is one of the finest doctors I have ever met. He my husband doctore, his bedside manner is top. He is caring, compassion, listen to your concerns, do not rush your visit. Whenever I called him he always return my calls. Love the way he care about my husband. If I could give him a 10 I would. I thank God for him.
- Nephrology
- English
- 1376964023
- Staten Island University Hospital - North
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Gobran has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gobran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gobran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gobran. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gobran.
