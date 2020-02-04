Dr. Emad Eskandar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eskandar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emad Eskandar, MD
Overview
Dr. Emad Eskandar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center and White Plains Hospital.
Locations
Montefiore at 3316 Rochambeau Avenue3316 Rochambeau Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 920-7400
White Plains Hospital Center41 E Post Rd, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions (718) 920-4216
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
D. Eskandar is a phenomenal surgeon. He has an incredible way of explaining the situation at whatever level you can understand. He clearly laid everything out on the table, helped us to understand the options, tells us about the risks/rewards for our options. All of this and I'm not even talking about the surgery. To think I had surgery to remove a lesion from my temporal lobe on a Thursday afternoon and was comfortable and leaving the hospital that Saturday afternoon. What he did was life-changing! Thank you Dr. Eskandar!
About Dr. Emad Eskandar, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1972576239
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eskandar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eskandar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eskandar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eskandar speaks Arabic.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Eskandar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eskandar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eskandar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eskandar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.