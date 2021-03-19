Overview

Dr. Emad Daoud, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Fairview Hospital and Lutheran Hospital.



Dr. Daoud works at Lutheran Hospital in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Westlake, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Steroid Injection, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.