Dr. Emad Daoud, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emad Daoud, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Fairview Hospital and Lutheran Hospital.
Dr. Daoud works at
Locations
Lutheran Hospital1730 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113 Directions (216) 363-2023
Fairview General Hospital850 Columbia Rd, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 835-8233
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Fairview Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Daoud was amazing in helping me manage my back pain. He took the time to do a proper exam and clearly explained why I was having pain. Together we worked on a pain management program until I could have my procedure. Nearly a year later, I am still pain free.
About Dr. Emad Daoud, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daoud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daoud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daoud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daoud works at
Dr. Daoud has seen patients for Steroid Injection, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daoud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Daoud speaks French.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Daoud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daoud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daoud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daoud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.